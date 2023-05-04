WONETIA ELLEN THOMPSON 101, of Hurricane, WV passed away at her home on April 28, 2023.
She was born December 19, 1921 in St. Albans, WV to the late James H. Robinson and Stella O. Torman Robinson.
She is also preceded in death by her loving husband Elmer Lewis Thompson; daughters Sharleen Anne Carr, Wanda Mae Mynes; infant son Lewis E. Thompson; sisters Ardilla K. Tucker, Christina M. Hale; brother Elmer W. Robinson; grandson Aaron C. Anderson; nephews Dorsey and Ronnie Robinson; niece Veda C. Robinson.
Wonetia is survived by her daughter, Helen A. Thompson; sister in law, Joyce Robinson; granddaughters, Donna Forester, Diana Mynes, Diane Anderson, Stacey Carr; grandsons and wives Darrell Lewis and Tammy Mynes, Darren Lee and Kelly Mynes, George H. Anderson, II; great granddaughters, Delaney Mynes, Kaya Forester and Alyssa Carr; great grandsons, Jerrod Steele, Cameron Carr, Aaron Michael Anderson, Wyatt Mynes, Braeden Forester, Macon Mynes; special son in law, Darrell Lee Mynes; niece, Glorietta Kidd.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, 2 p.m., at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Jim Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Teays Hill Cemetery.
The visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Aaron Michael Anderson Trust Fund C/O Diane Anderson #7 Popsit Place, St. Albans, WV 25177. The fund is to assist with the education of her great grandson.