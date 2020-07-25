WOODROW F. "WOODY" BYRD, 80 of Sumter, SC, formerly of Barboursville, WV, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd. Huntington, WV is caring for the family.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.