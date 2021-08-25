Woodrow M. Mooney Aug 25, 2021 40 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. 1 of 2 SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WOODROW M. MOONEY, 76, of Charleston passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.Woodrow drove a tractor and trailer worked at the VW Stamping Plant as a line worker and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.He is preceded in death by his parents; Andrew and Gertrude Mooney.He is survived by his son; Joseph Edmond, brother; Marvin (Phyllis) Mooney of Virginia, sisters; Christina Groff of Charleston, Sheirlein Good of Clendenin, Mary (Joseph) McClanahan of Hurricane.A service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.netArrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Woodrow M. Mooney Joseph Edmond Transports Motor Vehicle Funeral Home Condolence Charleston Tractor Gertrude Mooney Recommended for you Local Spotlight Anna Jane Williams Donald G. Williamson William Lee Gillespie James Kevin "KO" Pickron Blank Pamela Mae Whitt Robert E. "Bobby" Teal II Blank Velma Garnes Hill Richard A. Boehm Sr Blank Tami Kay Slayton Blank Terry Lynn Spencer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 25, 2021 Daily Mail WV Risks and rewards weighed in state's fintech sandbox development State's sandbox opens up so more can play Fintech infuses modern-day life Wildlife Center wolf pups delight visitors Andrea B. Bond: Love of wolves leads to lifetime of memories