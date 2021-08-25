Thank you for Reading.

WOODROW M. MOONEY, 76, of Charleston passed away on Monday, August 16, 2021 at Thomas Memorial Hospital.

Woodrow drove a tractor and trailer worked at the VW Stamping Plant as a line worker and enjoyed spending time with friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents; Andrew and Gertrude Mooney.

He is survived by his son; Joseph Edmond, brother; Marvin (Phyllis) Mooney of Virginia, sisters; Christina Groff of Charleston, Sheirlein Good of Clendenin, Mary (Joseph) McClanahan of Hurricane.

A service will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 26, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

A visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net

Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.

