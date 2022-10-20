Thank you for Reading.

Woodrow McClung
WOODROW McCLUNG, 92 of Elkview, WV passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2022.

He is survived by his three children; Christopher McClung, LuAnne "Lucy" McClung and Kevin McClung, as well as his daughter-in-law, Renee Kachmar McClung. Woodrow is also survived by seven grandchildren; Samuel and Caroline McClung, Madigan Burgess Berger, John C. "Jack" Burgess, Rory Gillingham, Chloe Lambert and Abbey Plivelich and three great-grandchildren, Harrison Lambert, Mary Miles Berger and Jett Arnett.

