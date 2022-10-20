WOODROW McCLUNG, 92 of Elkview, WV passed away peacefully at home on October 15, 2022.
He is survived by his three children; Christopher McClung, LuAnne "Lucy" McClung and Kevin McClung, as well as his daughter-in-law, Renee Kachmar McClung. Woodrow is also survived by seven grandchildren; Samuel and Caroline McClung, Madigan Burgess Berger, John C. "Jack" Burgess, Rory Gillingham, Chloe Lambert and Abbey Plivelich and three great-grandchildren, Harrison Lambert, Mary Miles Berger and Jett Arnett.
Woodrow was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Leora Rae McClung, who was the daughter of the late Cecil and Annie McClung.
Woodrow was born on November 10, 1929 in Snow Hill, WV to the late Rush and Pina (Groves) McClung. He was a loving, mischievous brother to Bonnie Fulcher (deceased), Oma Coulter (deceased), Janie McClung (deceased), Ollie Spencer, Geraldine Rudd and Lula Dickey. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He graduated from Nicholas County High School in 1949. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. He retired from the APCO Kanawha River Plant in 1990 with 36 years of service.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 22, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, WV. A second visitation on Sunday October 23 starts one hour prior to the memorial service to be held at the Buckhorn United Methodist Church, Buckhorn Road east of Mount Nebo, at 2 p.m. and service will be at 3 p.m. officiated by the Reverend Lee Swor. His final resting place will be in the Grove Family Cemetery, beside his wife Leora.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Woodrow's name to the Junior Diabetes Research Foundation, The Buckhorn United Methodist Church or to the church or charity of your choice.
Woodrow will be deeply missed by his family and friends.