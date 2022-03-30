WOODROW NAYLOR, 94, of Looneyville, WV passed away March 27, 2022 at the Sistersville Center in Sistersville, WV.
He was born April 11, 1927 in Lagonda, PA and was the son of the late Absolon and Euphia Wione Jett Naylor.
Woodrow retired from US Steel in Pittsburgh, PA and was a United States World War II veteran and was a member of the Troop E 42nd Reconnaissance Squadron. He was a member at the Johnson Creek Baptist Church and attended Left Hand Baptist Church. He loved his yard and spending time with his grandchildren. Woodrow enjoyed woodworking, being outside and singing and playing his guitar in church.
Left behind to cherish his memory, is his loving wife of 31 years, Betty Hoff Naylor of Looneyville, WV; sons, Alan Naylor (Sherri) and Woody Naylor both of Washington, PA; daughters, Sherrill (Scott) Tolley of Spencer, WV, Deborah Row (Robert) of St. Albans, WV, Annetta Drake (Mike) of Newton, WV, Linda Jackson of Washington, PA; honorary daughter, Liz Chung of Chicago, IL; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his young daughter, Joyce Naylor; granddaughter, Tracey Naylor; and 21 brothers and sisters.
Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 1, 2022 at Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Friday.