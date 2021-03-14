Woodrow Sowards Jr

WOODROW "JUNIOR" SOWARDS JR. 79 of Sumerco, passed away suddenly at home, March 9, 2021.
Junior was born in Tango, February 24, 1942. He was the son of the late Woodrow (Jake) Sowards Sr. and Edith Linville (Sowards) Montcastle. He was also preceded in death by a wife, Regina Guthrie (Sowards), four brothers; Hershel, Robert, Herman, and Frankie, and granddaughter; Brittany.
Woody worked through the labor union: He volunteered for WV DNR as a forest fire fighter and retired early on disability.
He was of Christian faith and loved his family dearly. He enjoyed talking with folks, gardening and finding humor in everyday life.
He is survived by a daughter, Vicky (Gerald) Kubica of Dime Box, TX and 7 sons; Richard Sowards (Angel) of Mud River, Ronnie Sowards (Betty) of Sumerco, Donnie Sowards (Cassie) of Sumerco, Brady Beach of Yorkville, OH, Jay Sowards (Garnet) of Tango, Scotty Sowards of Sumerco, Jamie Sinsel (Jayne) of Sumerco, WV; two brothers Ojay Sowards of Yawkey, and Warren MontCastle of Tango; four sisters, Wanda Bostic, of Evans, Anna Gue of Branchland, Linda Cobb Smith of Alum Creek, Ollie Bostic of Griffithisville, Mena (Steve) Stanley of Jetersville, VA; 20 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will be holding a memorial in his home at 574 Ely Fork Road at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 14, 2021; Drop by condolences received for COVID-19 concerns.
Our beloved "Popaw" will be greatly missed!
You may visit Junior's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Sowards family.