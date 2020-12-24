Woodrow Thorne

WOODROW "WOODY" THORNE, 59 of Charleston passed away Tuesday December 15, 2020 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Woody was born in Cleveland, OH on December 15, 1961 to the late Dayton and Alice Ramey Thorne. He was a former chrome plater for Empire Hard Chrome in Chicago, IL.
Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Thorne; brother-in-law, Paul Woolwine.
Woody is survived by a daughter, Lorna Thorne of Cleveland; sisters, Marsha Thorne and Debbie Woolwine of Charleston; brothers, Dayton and Rodney Thorne of Charleston, Roger Thorne of Barboursville; two grandchildren, Ronnie and Cody Smiley of North Carolina.
Woody will be cremated and his cremains will be laid to rest at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.