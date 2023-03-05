WOODROW "WOODY" EDWARDS, SR., 78 of Elkview , went home to be with our Lord on Friday March 3, 2023.
He was a retired Charleston Fire Fighter and Navy Veteran. His favorite past times include spending time with his family at his camps at Lake Moultrie, SC and Sutton, WV.
He is preceded in death by his parents Houston and Clara Edwards; brothers, Junior Wilkinson and Tom Edwards; sisters, Mary Ratcliff and Judy Means.
Woody is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Kathy Tawney Edwards and children, Terry (Mark) Shrader, Vickie (Dennis) Marcum, and Woody Edwards Jr., all of Charleston; grandchildren, Heather (John) Eplin of Charleston; Derek (Brittany) Edwards of Alum Creek; Codey (Maria) Edwards of Cross Lanes and Abbi Tury of Belle; bonus grandchildren, Erica Endicott and Keoni Shrader both of Charleston; great grandchildren, Jordan Snyder and Nolan Eplin of Charleston, Colt Edwards of Cross Lanes, and baby Edwards due in May; sister Peggy (Phil) Graham of Cadiz KY; brothers, Bob (Brenda) Edwards of Cleveland OH, Fred (Karen) Means of Charleston, along with a host of nieces and nephews he loved.
A funeral service will be held at the Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Rd Charleston, WV on March 7, 2023 at 1 p.m., with Pastors Randy Ledsome and Bill Burdette officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until the time of service. A burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park in South Charleston, WV.