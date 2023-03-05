Thank you for Reading.

Woodrow "Woody" Edwards Sr.
SYSTEM

WOODROW "WOODY" EDWARDS, SR., 78 of Elkview , went home to be with our Lord on Friday March 3, 2023.

He was a retired Charleston Fire Fighter and Navy Veteran. His favorite past times include spending time with his family at his camps at Lake Moultrie, SC and Sutton, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you