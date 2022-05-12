BILL E. ZIKKOS passed away peacefully at the Arthur B. Hodges Center on May 10 after a short illness. He was born on the island of Cyprus on November 25, 1927 and immigrated to the United States in 1948 where he attended the College of Charleston in Charleston, SC. He enlisted in the US Air Force and served for 3 ONE-HALF years, and later received his bachelor's degree in business from Morris Harvey College, Charleston, WV. Bill worked for Metropolitan Life Insurance in the 60's and then helped run the family owned restaurant, B&B Café, for over twenty-five years along with his wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Bill was a life-long member, founder and chanter of St. John Greek Orthodox Church for over sixty years. He selflessly blessed his community with his beautiful Byzantine chanting which he learned from his grandfather at the early age of nine. His glorious voice has been an inspiration to his fellow parishioners' lives, and he will be sorely missed. He chanted at countless baptisms, weddings and funerals into his early nineties.
Bill could be described in three words - faithful, honorable, and a true soft-spoken gentleman in every sense of the word. He was an avid reader and great backgammon player.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Mary after 53 years of marriage; his sister, Maria Stavrou of Cyprus; his brother, Demetrios Zikkos; and sister-in-law Kyriaki of Cyprus.
Bill is survived by his brother, George Zikkos (Nola) of Lawrenceburg, KY; brother, John Zikkos (Nitsa) of Cyprus; sisters, Eleni Georgiou and Frousoula Kazamia of Cyprus; daughter, Christina Villano (Bob); daughter, Anna Nicoloudakis (Spyro); daughter, Loukia Dixon (Rev. Fr. John); son, Louie Zikkos (Tammy); seven grandchildren; five great - grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral will be held at 12 Noon on Saturday, May 14 at St. John Greek Orthodox church, with a viewing at 11 a.m., with the V. Rev. Fr. Mark Elliott and the V. Rev. Fr. John Dixon officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. John Greek Orthodox Church, 3512 MacCorkle Avenue, SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
A special thank you to all the nurses and CNA's at Arthur B. Hodges for the excellent care Bill received while in their facility.
Snodgrass Funeral Home, South, Charleston, WV, is serving the Zikkos family.