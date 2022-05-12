H. James “Jim” Stark

121/801/8940 112/31/4020
HERSCHEL JAMES STARK died on November 9, 2020. He was the son of William Kenton Cassidy and Marie Noir Cassidy, born in Noblestown, Pa. He later became the proud son of his mother's second husband, Pitt Hoard Stark from Ceredo, WV. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Stark, his daughter, Lisa Chandek-Stark, his son Timothy Stark, daughter-in law, Lahnna Morton, and three grandchildren, Patrick and Grace Chandek-Stark and William Morton. He attended Oakdale Grade School in Oakdale PA. He played 3 years Varsity halfback position for the West Allegheny High School Indians football team. As a Senior he participated in the West Allegheny Chorus performances.
Jim attended Columbia University in New York and graduated with a degree in Economics. He was a member of the Columbia University Fencing team in 1961-62. He was President of the Phi Omega fraternity which consisted of three-fourths football players for the Columbia Lions. This tightly bonded group of athletes also brought to Columbia University the first and only Ivy League Championship in Football in 1961. Jim was a linebacker; the championship remains as the only Columbia Football Ivy League Championship today. He was dedicated to his brothers at Phi Omega and attended many school reunions. Several people from Columbia that Jim spoke about fondly from college days was his fellow linebacker Bill Campbell, captain and the heart of the Lions later became the Columbia University Chairman of the Board of trustees and Chairman of the Board of Intuit. Forever a football player Jim was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and West Virginia University fan.
After college Jim's banking career began as a graduate from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University. In 1966 he started work at the U.S. Treasury Department as a bank examiner in the Fifth National Bank region. In 1969 working for Charleston National Bank Jim was promoted to assistant vice president and later became the vice president and the head of the Money & Investments Division. In 1974 he was named as the "Money Man" by the Charleston Daily Mail keeping track of more than $6 billion dollars which flowed through his department of money and investments. A promotion to Correspondent Bank Officer at Charleston National Bank occurred in 1976. Jim was active in the West Virginia Bankers Association, and a member of the Executive Council.
Jim loved singing and was a member of several Charleston area choir groups after college. Jim and Bonnie were married on July 27,2013. They met at Christ Church United Methodist as both were choir members. His devotion to the church and choir lasted for 22years. Known by his pet name of JIMMmmmm during choir practices, he also was known as possessing what he called "Cassidy Humor" which led to many St. Patrick Day parties. Grandpa occasionally enjoyed a nip of whisky and the beach, those who knew him may smile in remembering these details. Behind the scenes he was also known as a "Secret Angel" giving donations to people in times of need. Jim was instrumental in forming Imagination Friends, Inc. A Charleston based non-profit organization providing tuition to economically challenged children to obtain performing art lessons in the Charleston area.
Family and friends miss Jim. He was a wonderful father, devoted husband, and excellent role model to his three grandchildren. Missed by dear travel friends, choir members and Fellowship members he is forever loved and missed.