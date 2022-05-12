JOAN DENISE BOHANNA COPING, wife of Robert Coping, 61, of Fairmont, WV went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Joan was born July 20, 1960 in Montgomery, WV to Garfield Bohanna, Sr. and the late Helen V. Bohanna. In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her siblings, George Palmer, and Gwen Anderson.
In addition to her husband, "Bob", she is survived by her father, Garfield Bohanna, Sr., children: Alisa Bohanna, Clifton (Lisa) Bohanna, Tomeka (Charles) Bohanna-Williams, Dreama (Clayton) Ferguson, Helen Bohanna and her "baby" Jack; step-children, Robert Terrell, Jr., Marquis Terrell, Bryan Palmer and her bonus child, Stephanie Murray. Grandchildren, Jamesha, Tyesha, Rodney, Aujanae, Noah, Jaylan, Elijah, C.J., Sophia, Iyana, Sonjiah, Imani, Eli, Zakiyah; great-grandchildren: Adrian, Israel, and Airis. She is also survived by her siblings, Carol, Claudette, Joyce, Garfield Jr., Ann, Jerry, David, Donald, Kay, and Sherry. She is also survived by a host of in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joan was a graduate of Valley High School. She received Christ at an early age and was a member of Cannelton Baptist Church. She was previously employed at Alloy Plant and Marriott Hotels.
Joan, affectionately known as JDBC, loved to cook and enjoyed feeding others. She was the life of the party, and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Service will Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 12 p.m., at Brookside Ministries, Mt. Carbon, WV. Family viewing will be at 10 a.m., public viewing at 11 a.m. Bishop Thomas R. Murray, Jr. eulogist, Dr. Bruce Hogan, host pastor.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com