ROBERT HOYT ANDERSON, 94, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ Monday, May 9. 2022, at CAMC Hospice House.
Hoyt was born in Charleston, WV on June 28, 1927 to Holly and Ellen Anderson. Hoyt's parents passed away when he was a young boy and he was raised by his grandmother. Hoyty was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife, Mildred Anderson, who went home to be with the Lord on October 27, 2014. Hoyt and Mildred were married for over 70 years.
Hoyt is survived by two sons, Gary (Donetta) Anderson and Ronnie Anderson, and three daughters, Donna (Charles) Nary, Vickie (Frank) Roush, and Judy Humphreys. Hoyt is also survived by thirteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and ten great -great grandchildren.
Hoyt and Mildred both earned their GED in the 1980's, an accomplishment which made him proud. He worked at Midwest Steel for forty years and retired from there in 1987. He enjoyed a long retirement with Mildred. They enjoyed spending time in Florida and traveling to the Western U.S. Hoyt also enjoyed playing guitar, playing games, caring for his garden, and beautiful flowers, and spending time with his family on summer days at the pool. Hoyt loved Jesus and he loved his family very much. He spelled love "T-I-M-E" and spent a lot of time with his family during his long life. He will be missed and remembered always. Many times we all would agree God broke the mold when he made our Dad!
Celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m., on Friday, May 13, 2022 at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Chris Sowards officiating. Burial will be at Spring Hill Cemetery in Charleston.
Visitation will be from 12 - 1 p.m., at the funeral home.