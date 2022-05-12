Thank you for Reading.

Ronald Myers
RONALD MYERS, 70, of Harrison, entered into rest Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Clay, WV on March 9, 1952 to the late Lee W. Myers and Rebecca Junie (Ratliff) Myers.

He is survived by siblings and their spouses, Richard and Maggie Myers, Rodger and Donna Myers, Nancy and John O'Donnell and many nieces and nephews.

Ronnie will be remembered for his kindness and boundless stories. Graveside service to be held at 1 p.m., on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Myers family.

