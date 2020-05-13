Wylodine Wiskiser Wilson

WYLODINE WICKISER WILSON, 95, former resident of DuPont City, passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020, in Lexington, SC.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Hershel Wilson.
Surviving are her son, Ronald (Holly) Wilson, and daughter, Linda (Jack) Windle, both of Lexington, SC; grandchildren, Chad Wilson of Washington DC, Hunter Wilson of Vancouver BC, Emily Taggart of Sacramento, CA, Julia Littleton of Austin, TX, Elizabeth and Sarah Givens; and five great-grandchildren.
She was a member of Christ Church Methodist and longtime member of the Order of Eastern Star of Malden, WV.
A private family service will be at a later date.
www.caughmanharman funeralhome.net