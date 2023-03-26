Wynona Gazelle Lawson

WYNONA GAZELLE (STEPHENS) LAWSON quietly took her last breath, on March 16, 2023, after a short illness and a long life, of 96 years. Inquiries regarding her longevity always gained a response of "I have had a good life". Upon reflection, it is apparent that her good life included determination to do her best, loving without compromise, and caring with a commitment that is exceeded by few, if any.
Born on January 9, 1927, to Sylvester and Daisy (Wade) Stephens, she was raised in Yawkey, WV. She was called Gazelle and she was number six of twelve children. When reminiscing on her childhood and family she always focused on the love instilled in her and her siblings by her parents. Gazelle is survived by her sister Brenda (Ira) Sutphin and her brother, Tandy (Maybell) Stephens. Theirs is a family that has maintained an enviable closeness that every mother aspires for her children.
Gazelle moved to Charleston, first living with her older sister to work in a butcher shop and then moving to a women's boarding house and working as an Operator for "The Phone Company". Returning to Yawkey for a basketball game, at Duvall High School, she met the love of her life, Carl Lawson. Carl had just returned from serving in WWII and Gazelle responding to a friendly dare, gave him a hug to thank him for his service. At the urging of his uncle, "to not let that one get away", Carl asked Gazelle out for a date. Married in 1947, Carl was called back to duty during the Korean War, and they relocated to Kentucky and New Mexico. Upon returning to West Virginia, Carl and Gazelle settled in Charleston. They were married for 63 years and anyone who met them saw a love that never diminished.
In 1954, Gazelle became a mother to Kathy and later in 1961 to Kim. As a full-time homemaker, she was tireless. She prepared scrumptious meals, skillfully sewed her children's garments, and grew bountiful gardens of vegetables and flowers. She was a nurse, teacher, and advisor to her family and in her spare time, she was a girl scout leader, a church youth group leader, a school volunteer, a community fund raiser, a caring neighbor, and a loyal friend.
With her children growing up, she returned to working outside her home. In 1976, Wynona started the YWCA Child Enrichment Center, in Charleston. Applying her trademark determination and tirelessness, she created one of the largest centers in WV. Listening to parents' needs, Wynona had the first infant/toddler program in southern WV; she developed a multi-school after school/vacation program; she managed an employer sponsored 24-hour child care service She cared for hundreds (maybe thousands) of children that knew her as Mrs. Lawson, she supported their parents and provided a much-needed community service that employed a multitude of women in various stages of their lives. At her second retirement party, a quarter of a century later, Wynona reported that she spent her last day looking at the possibility of expanding hours.
As Gazelle's family grew, she became Ma-Maw to Matthew, Adam and Patrick Gregor and Caleb and Elizabeth Hughes. She was a marvelous Ma-Maw. She showered her grandchildren with love and with delicious homemade treats, elaborate costume creations, spectacular holiday celebrations, and constant, never-ending patience and interest in their lives.
Wynona Gazelle always said she had a good life, and she shared it with her caring ways. With her loss, we now share a feeling that this life will never be as good as it was when we had Wynona Gazelle (Stephens) Lawson with us.
