Wynona Gazelle Lawson
WYNONA GAZELLE (STEPHENS) LAWSON quietly took her last breath, on March 16, 2023, after a short illness and a long life, of 96 years. Inquiries regarding her longevity always gained a response of "I have had a good life". Upon reflection, it is apparent that her good life included determination to do her best, loving without compromise, and caring with a commitment that is exceeded by few, if any.

Born on January 9, 1927, to Sylvester and Daisy (Wade) Stephens, she was raised in Yawkey, WV. She was called Gazelle and she was number six of twelve children. When reminiscing on her childhood and family she always focused on the love instilled in her and her siblings by her parents. Gazelle is survived by her sister Brenda (Ira) Sutphin and her brother, Tandy (Maybell) Stephens. Theirs is a family that has maintained an enviable closeness that every mother aspires for her children.

