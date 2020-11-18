WYONIA MAE JORDAN, 84, of Charleston, WV, passed away November 13, 2020. Born September 11, 1936 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Hoy L. and Violet Holmes Tate.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James Jordan; daughter, Bridget Jordan; son, Allen Jordan and grandson, Colton Jordan.
Wyonia was a good woman who enjoyed fishing and will be remembered as always being happy and cheerful.
She is survived by her daughters, Tonja Ceney of Charleston and Jessica Jordan of Charleston; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Monte Tate of Charleston, Lucille Burdette of Lowell, NC, Roland Tate of Spencer, WV and Roxanne Carpenter of Charleston.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 19 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Pocatalico, WV.
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com