Yona (Eskew) Elswick

YONA ANN (ESKEW) ELSWICK, of Chesapeake, WV, daughter of the late Ezra and Pearl Eskew, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, July 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Vaness Jan Farren; five brothers; and three sisters.
She is survived by her sister, Labenna Eskew of Montgomery; companion, Bill Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and as well as special pet, Darla.
As per Yona's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, an outside memorial service with family and friends will take place at a later date.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is assisting the Elswick family.