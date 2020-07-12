Yona (Eskew) Elswick

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Yona (Eskew) Elswick
SYSTEM

YONA ANN (ESKEW) ELSWICK, of Chesapeake, WV, daughter of the late Ezra and Pearl Eskew, passed away after a short illness on Sunday, July 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by both parents; daughter, Vaness Jan Farren; five brothers; and three sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Labenna Eskew of Montgomery; companion, Bill Smith; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and as well as special pet, Darla.

As per Yona's wishes, she will be cremated. Due to COVID-19, an outside memorial service with family and friends will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be sent to the family via www.cookefuneralhome.com.

Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, is assisting the Elswick family.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 12, 2020

Cromley, Doris - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd United Methodist Church.

Harrison, Jeffrey - Noon, Coonskin Park, Shelter #18, Charleston.

Hiser, Audrey - Noon, Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville.

Massey, Paul - 2 p.m., Restlawn Memory Gardens, Victor.