Yvonne Anne McClung

YVONNE ANNE (PETERS) MCCLUNG died December 14, 2020 at Thomas Memorial Hospital due to Covid-19 complications.
She was born October 30, 1928 in Canton, Ohio, the daughter of Doris Mae Frank and Robert Peters. She came to West Virginia in 1940
and graduated from Charleston High School in 1946. She worked for Armco Steel Corporation and United Fuel Gas until she started her family.
She attended the First Baptist Church in South Charleston, West Virginia for over 50 years.
She was predeceased by her husband of 26 years Mansfield (Dink) McClung
Survivors include two sons, Timothy (Kim) and Jeffrey(Jay) (Deanna) of Wilmington, North Carolina. Five grandchildren, Andrea (T.J), Hannah (Walt), Madison (Aaron), Erica (J.R.), and Timothy (Angela). Great granddaughters Riley and Gia. Great grandsons Landon, William and Liam.
A service to Honor the Life of Yvonne will be held at Noon, Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Snodgrass Funeral Home with Pastor Jody Pistore officiating. Burial will follow at Huse Memorial Park in Fayetteville, West Virginia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please follow all recommended guidelines from the Governor and local health department by practicing social distancing and wearing of masks for your safety and for the safety of others.
Memories of Yvonne may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston will be handling the service.