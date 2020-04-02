Yvonne "Donna" Ballard

YVONNE JEAN "DONNA" (PENNINGTON) BALLARD, age 77, of Loudendale, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at her residence.
Donna was born on October 3, 1942, in Charleston, daughter of the late Reid and Elise Pennington. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David Ballard, and siblings, Kenneth, Emma Lou, and Dreama.
Donna was a member of Loudendale Nazarene Church and was a retired cook from Kanawha County Schools.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Melissa Manning, (Paul), of KY; two sons, Jay Ballard, (Eliza), and Ken Ballard, (Allison), both of Charleston; grandchildren, Michael and Paige Manning, Bobby Jo Zack, and Drew, Lauren, and Will Ballard; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Tiffany, Amanda, Matthew, and Samuel.
The family will have a private service with interment at Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the nurses of HospiceCare and would appreciate donations in lieu of flowers be made in her name to them at www.WVHospiceCare.Org.
Friends may share condolences at our website www. snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.