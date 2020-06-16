Yvonne (Gray) Skinner

YVONNE (GRAY) SKINNER, 83, of Flat Fork, WV entered into rest on June 14, 2020. She was the Daughter of the Late Chester and Woodroe (Rose) Gray. She was married to the late Rex Skinner.

Yvonne is survived by; Children, Roger, Ricky and Gerald Burkhamer, Deborah Marling, Tammy Shepherd and Pamela McPerry; Sisters, Linda Gray and Violet Keen.

She is proceeded in death by; Brothers, Bobby, Kenneth and Leo Gray; Sisters, Connie Gray and Wanda Ramsey.

Graveside Services will be held on Wednesday June 17, at 1 p.m. at the Ramsey Cemetery, Flat Fork WV.

Friends may leave online condolences to the family at www.carlwilsonfuneralhome.com. Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Skinner family.

