YVONNE JO LACY, 74, of Sumerco, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at CAMC.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lacy, Sr.; brothers, William "Buster", Garrett and Bethel Adkins; and sister, Kay Allen.
She was a member of Alum Creek Independent Missionary Baptist Church.
Yvonne is survived by her children, Rachel (Kenneth) Priestley, Harold (Natalie) Lacy, Jr., William (Cathy) Lacy and Laura (Darren) Litton; grandchildren, Austin Lacy, Karah Lacy, Brianna Priestley, Brooke Lacy, Bradley Lacy, Heather Lacy, Jacob Priestley, Corey Smith, Ashton Newton, Roger Workman and Tia Litton. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Abigail, Rowyn, Grayson and Madison; sisters, Geraldine "Sissy" Smith, and Drema (Tony) Williams; and brother, Brian Adkins.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 7, at Curry Funeral Home, followed by a private service, with Pastor Tony Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.