Yvonne Lee Morgan Smith

YVONNE "BONNIE" LEE MORGAN SMITH was born on June 6, 1937, in Taplin, West Virginia and left to be with the Lord on May 4, 2022. She attended Welch High School. She married Jimmie "Lovell" Smith, the "love of her life," on January 31, 1953.
Bonnie and her family moved to Cleveland, Ohio in 1957. While there, she was employed by Stouffer's Food Company, as well as American Greeting Corporation. In 1969, she and her family moved back to West Virginia, where she was employed by Boone County Board of Education.
In 1958, Bonnie gave her heart to the Lord and served Him the rest of her life. She was a devoted Christian and powerful witness who touched the lives of countless people everywhere she went. She was forever testifying about God and his goodness! Bonnie served the Lord in many capacities including being a Sunday School teacher to children and to adults. She worked diligently in women's ministries throughout her life, doing anything she could to spread the gospel and help others.
Bonnie's life was a living testament to those around her. She was a mighty prayer warrior. She led many to Christ. She was a member of the Prayer connection Lighthouse Church, in Danville, West Virginia.
Bonnie loved spending time with her friends and family. She absolutely adored her grandchildren, and she spoiled them every opportunity she had. She played Barbie Dolls, Tonka Trucks, Patty-Cake, or whatever any of them ever wanted to play. She was always their biggest cheerleader!
One of Bonnie's favorite things to do was baking and cooking for her family, and then having them all under one roof, around her dinner table. She made the best banana cake and cavatini ever!
Bonnie loved making other people happy. She truly was one who would rather give than receive. She brought so much joy to those who knew her. Her smile was contagious, and it could light up an entire room. She also had captivating eyes. They were the prettiest and brightest blue ever! They sparkled. They snapped. They spoke volumes without her even opening her mouth. Her family warmly nicknamed her "Bonnie-Blue-Eyes."
Bonnie Smith was preceded in death by her parents Onnie and Lucille Morgan; two brothers Ivan Morgan and Eugene Morgan; two sisters Wanda Norman and Thelma Miller, and the "love of her life, her husband Jimmie "Lovell" Smith.
Bonnie leaves behind her brother, Jack (Alretta) Morgan; son, Jimmie Lovell (Drusilla) Smith Jr.; and daughter, Drema (Charles) Miller; five grandchildren, Shadora (Craig) Lovejoy, Jamie (Michael) Blakely, T.J. Miller, Jimmie Lovell (Tabitha) Smith III, and Joshua (Jennifer) Miller. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, her church family; and caring staff at Hillcrest Nursing Home. Additionally, she leaves behind her beloved pastor, friend, and spiritually adopted son and daughter, Mark and Tressie Meeker.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Charleston Hospice Care.
Services for Bonnie will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with pastor Mark Meeker officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens on Low Gap Road, Madison, West Virginia.
The viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until service time.
