YVONNE MORRIS, a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and educator passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023, at the age of 87.
Born to Edward Brice and Harriet Ables, Yvonne was a livelong resident of Charleston, West Virginia.
Yvonne was a dedicated educator earning her master's degree in education. She taught at Point Harmony Elementary School in Cross Lanes, WV for over 30 years. She was also an alumni member of the Charleston-Institute Chapter of the Links Inc., National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Inc., and "Mother Morris" to the Epsilon Chapter of the Xinos Inc.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her father, Edward Brice; mother, Harriet Ables; husband, Paul J. Morris; and sons, Paul A. Morris and Michael Morris.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Taylor; grandchildren, Tamika Latta, Aaron Taylor Jr., Paul J. Taylor, Chase Taylor, and Fiauna Dale; and great-grandchildren, Bailey Taylor, Caleigh Taylor, Aaliyah Taylor, and Brooklyn Taylor. Yvonne also leaves behind numerous family members and friends who cherished her dearly.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to everyone who offered comfort and support during this difficult time, especially to Yvonne's daughter Linda and her husband Aaron Taylor, who provided exceptional care during her final years.
A graveside service will be held in Grandview Memorial Park, 1313 Hillview Dr., Dunbar, on Friday, May 19, 2023, at 2 pm, with Pastor Ronald English officiating. Following the service, the repass will be held at Wilson Student Union at WVSU.
Yvonne's legacy of love, kindness, and wisdom will live on through the countless lives she touched. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.