Yvonne Wright Oct 13, 2022

YVONNE WRIGHT 59, of Spencer, died October 10, 2022. Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022, at John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer. The visitation will be two hours before the service.