ZACHARIAH LUTHER HARRIS Jr., 59, of Letart, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 1, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Tim Cottrill officiating. Burial will follow at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Letart. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Thursday at the funeral home.
