ZACHARY DAVID LONG, 30, passed away unexpectedly on January 17, 2021 in Cleveland, OH. Zack was born in Charleston, WV. He was a 2009 graduate of Capital High School, received a Bachelor's degree in 2014 and a Master's degree in 2015 from West Virginia University, and will receive his Doctorate in Pharmacology posthumously from the University of Charleston in April.
Zack loved music and was an accomplished musician, playing trumpet in the Capital High Band and was a member of the Gloryhounds in the Pride of West Virginia, the Mountaineer Marching Band. While at WVU, he also played in the Symphony Band, the Basketball Pep Band, and the Steel Drum Band. Zack was also a brother in the music fraternity Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia.
Zack was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of South Charleston and was very active in the youth group there. He went on many home repair mission trips throughout the US, including one in Puerto Rico, and attended a medical mission trip to Haiti. He also played trumpet in many special church services and was very active in many of the church's missions.
As a pharmacy student he was a volunteer with the WV Drug Intervention Institute and delivered many Generation Rx (Smart Rx) presentations to third graders in both Kanawha and Putnam Counties. He also trained others on how to administer the lifesaving drug, Naloxone. Zack worked at Charleston Area Medical Center Memorial as a pharmacy intern.
Zack loved to travel, and he loved Broadway shows. He loved games and was a master at escape rooms, which he enjoyed with Mallory and special friends Alexia and Kaelyn. Zack loved dogs and will be missed by Ella, Coco and Lulu.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather John A. (Jack) Long, paternal grandmother Catherine R. (Kay) Long, maternal grandfather Thomas O. Keeney, Sr., maternal step-grandfather Jerry F. Stinnett, maternal step-grandmother Martha Wick Keeney, uncle Thomas O. Keeney, Jr. and aunt Karen J. Long.
He is survived by his father David W. Long, mother Leslie Keeney Long, brother Jeremy Thomas Long (Maria), and sister Mallory Elizabeth Long all of Charleston; grandmother Phyllis Keeney Stinnett of Mebane, NC; uncles Gregory C. Long (Rita) of Dunedin, FL; Mark S. Keeney (Pam) of Mebane, NC; aunts Janice L. Powell (John) of South Charleston; Kimberly K. Dawson (Butch) of Mebane, NC; and Jill S. Keeney of South Charleston; nieces and nephew Rebecca, Kylie, Jillian, Morgan and Riley. Zack had a host of extended family, friends and colleagues whom he cherished.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday February 13, 2021 @ 6 p.m., at the Hale Street Center, 3rd floor, 210 Hale St., Charleston with reception to follow. COVID-19 precautions will include temperature checks at the door, mandatory masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Zack Long Scholarship Fund at the University of Charleston School of Pharmacy or the Pride of West Virginia Mountaineer Marching Band.