ZACHARY MARK GRIFFITH, 14, of Sissonville received his complete healing as he went to be with the Lord on May 21, 2020, after fighting his life-long battle with Congenital Heart Disease. Zachary went from his parent's arms to Jesus at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after his 4th open heart surgery on his Aortic valve and Mitral Valve. Zachary was also surrounded by his beloved grandparents.
Zachary was born in Charleston's CAMC Women and Children's Hospital on May 3, 2006. Zachary's first open heart surgery was at 2 days old at WVU. Zachary had 2 more heart surgeries at WVU - the second one when he was 10 months old and the third when he was 22 months old. Zachary enjoyed 11 blessed years of a surgery-free and medicine-free life.
Zachary was the son of Matthew and April Griffith. Zachary's best friend was his sister Natalie (9). Zachary was the grandson of Mark (deceased) and Vicki Griffith of Belle, and John and Diana Bradley of Campbells Creek. Zachary was close to his first cousins Lucas, Liam, Aaron, Titus and Ava and loved his many other cousins. Zachary had loving uncles, aunts, great uncles and great aunts. Zachary made friends wherever he went - his homeschool friends were many!
Zachary was a baptized member of Fair Haven Baptist Church and loved the Lord with all his heart! Zachary was an active Boy Scout where his crowning achievement was being elected as patrol leader for 2020. Zachary spent time in Boy Scout Troops 19 and 136 and enjoyed the support of both.
Zachary was homeschooled with his sister Natalie and attended the Classical Conversations Sissonville Campus homeschool group for the past 6 years. Zachary was dyslexic and attended the Appalachian Reading Center for the past 7 years.
Zachary was an "old soul" and loved old TV shows, old music and old cars. Some of his favorites were the Star Wars movies and the Beverly Hillbillies. He knew every word to the movie "It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World" and would recite it at the drop of a hat. When the surgeon asked him who his favorite musician was before his most recent surgery, Zachary replied without missing a beat "Louis Prima". Zachary had an old Volkswagen that he was looking forward to driving once he got his license. Zachary loved Legos, video games and anything outside, especially swimming and camping.
Zachary participated in his first Charleston Heart Walk to support the American Heart Association in 2008 and he has participated in every walk since then. Zachary was the Top Walker for many years and his team, Team Zachary, has raised over $75,000 to fund research for heart disease. Zachary was the face of the Heartwalk several times and appeared on both TV, and in print ads supporting the Heartwalk over the years.
Support from all of Zachary's friends and family (and folks we don't know) over the past several months has been simply overwhelming. Love and prayers from all over the country (and world) have poured in with #prayforzach, as well as many untold posts and comments dedicating prayer and love for Zachary. The Lord's presence was very evident in Zachary's hospital room - many of the hospital staff made comments that his room was "different". We don't know how many lives have been or will be changed, but it is our prayer that through Zachary's life and testimony that at least one person will be brought to the saving knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Zachary loved the Lord and loved learning about the Bible. He often asked questions his parents could only answer by saying only God knows that. God is good and we are forever thankful for His bringing Zachary into our lives!
The family wants to give thanks to Drs. Gus, Alex and Rhodes and all the staff at WVU and special thanks to Drs. Kelly and Casey Hager and Dr. C. Edwin Childers for their help and friendship. The family also wants to make a special thanks to the incredible staff and doctors at Cincinnati Children's Hospital.
A walk through visitation will began at 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with a private family service beginning at 1 p.m., with Pastors Cory Bradley and Tim Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for the safety and concern for everyone, it is requested that those who attend please ensure that proper facial coverings are worn and that Federal, State and CDC guide lines for social distancing are observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Zachary's memory to "Team Zachary" at the American Heart Association. The Team Zachary page can be found at the Charleston WV Heartwalk page by using the "Find - A Team" link at the top of the page. Donations may also be made in Zachary's memory to the Appalachian Reading Center at 429 3rd Ave, South Charleston, WV 25303.
