ZANDRA ANN POLLARD departed this life peacefully on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital Hospice Care Unit due to complications from COVID-19. She was born July 28, 1947 to Savannah Dickerson & Wade Pollard.
Reared in Charleston & attended the Kanawha County Public Schools, Zandra later graduated from West Virginia State College, now West Virginia State University. Her work career consisted of working with the West Virginia University Extension 4-H Services as Youth Development Agent for 32 years until her retirement.
As an adult, Zandra started attending New Jerusalem Non-Denominational Church, but joined in 2008 the Greater New Jerusalem Worship Center, under current Pastor Wanda Shelton. Later, she started attending Shiloh Baptist Church, where Rev. Marlon Collins is currently Pastor.
Zandra's favorite thing in life was music. She loved making music and DJing for countless family & friends' gatherings. Her DJ name was "ZAP".
Zandra was proceeded in death by her parents and grandparents Georgia Stevenson & George Dickerson. Although, Zandra had no surviving relatives, she had many great friends she called "Family".
Services will be Friday, February 12, 2021 at Preston Funeral Home with viewing at 11 a.m., and service beginning at Noon.