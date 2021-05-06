Thank you for Reading.

INFANT ZAYONNA RENEA ARNOLD, passed away Monday, May 3, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant.

