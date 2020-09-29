ZELDA DEAN, of Barboursville, WV.. Born: October 24, 1949, Passed away: September 26, 2020 at the age of Seventy years, Eleven months and Two days. She is the daughter of the late Willard Jeffers and Belva Myrtle Flowers Jeffers. She was also preceded in death by five brothers; Earl Jeffers, Ralph Ashworth, Keith Ashworth, Don Ashworth and Billy Jeffers, two sisters; Phyllis Ashworth and Geraldine Messinger.
She is survived by one son; James W. (Bobbi) Dean of Brookpark, OH., one brother; Harl (Karen) Jeffers of Hamlin, WV., one sister; Zella Isaacs of Milton, WV. and one grandson; Kevin James Dean of Brookpark, OH..
Memorial Service will be at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.