ZELDA E. NUTTER GROVES, 89, of Nettie passed away on Sunday night, May 9, 2021.
She was born in Quinwood, WV on October 31, 1931 to the late Pascal and Rebecca Nutter.
Zelda was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Garlin Groves and a son, Richard Groves.
Surviving children are Patrick Groves and wife, Nandrea of Woolwine, VA, Timothy "Digger" Groves and wife, Rebecca of Charleston, Melody McMillion and husband, Eddie of Fenwick; 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren who she loved dearly.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, May 14, 2021 at Wallace Memorial Cemetery, Clintonville with Rev. Mark Stump officiating.
