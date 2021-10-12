ZELLA JUNE LAMBERT, 85, of Danville, WV passed away October 7, 2021 in Pikeville Medical Center after a brief illness.
She was born June 26, 1936 to Myrtle Barker and Cecil Fowler of Boone County, WV. She was also preceded in death by husbands Henry O. Bias and Kennith Lambert; daughter Elsie Billups and son in law Clayton Billups; grandson Henry Ray Bias; granddaughter in law Angie Hayes; brothers Benny Hager, Basil Hager and Henry Hager; sisters Nella Mae Buckner, Freda Billups, Hazel Elkins and Rita Carol Hager.
She is survived by sons, Danny (Brenda) Bias of Spurlockville, WV, Joseph (Vicki) Bias, and Mark (Darlene) Bias both of Alkol, WV and Kenvil (Patricia) Bias of Danville, WV; daughters, Gay (Ron) Price of Madison, WV and Brenda (Steve) Hayes of Camp Creek, WV; two brothers, Charles Hager of Fairmont, WV and Jim Ed Hager of Bob White, WV; one sister Wanda Lovejoy of Alkol, WV; 15 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren.
June as she was known to her family and friends was retired from the Boone County Board of Education. She enjoyed many active years working in her flower gardens. She said "canning" was her favorite hobby. She believed in working to provide for yourself, your family and your neighbors in need.
If she didn't answer her phone on the weekends it was because she was flea marketing. Her advice to all was always "be nice to one another".
June would always say the best way to go to bed and end the day was "Talking to the Good Lord!"
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, October 11, Handley Funeral Home, Danville WV with Gary Tomblin officiating.
Friends may call one hour to prior to the service.