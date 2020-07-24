ZELMA (JARRELL) ADKINS, 87, of Bob White, WV went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 23, 2020. She was born on June 18, 1933. She was preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Esperance Jarrell, brothers Ellis, Jesse, Ralph, Jr., and Roy; sisters Lavlet and Dorothy. She is survived by her sons David Daniels (Wanda) of Bob White, Gary Daniels (Debbie) of Eleanor; daughters Pamela Eversole (Terry) of Charleston, Helena Patten (Mike) of Galion, OH, and Bonnie Thomas of Gordon; sisters, Loretta Burdette and Nelda Keathley (Victor) of Nitro, and Rosie Lett of Red House as well as 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren and a host of friends and neighbors.
She was a long time member of Bigson Freewill Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family and her church family with all her heart.
The family would like to thank Zelma's primary care physician Dr. Chattin. A special thanks to mom's girls: Skylar, Stacy, Heather, Robin, Chloe, and Tasha. You all gave her the greatest care and she loved all of you as you loved her. We will never forget you.
A grave side service will be held on Saturday, July 25, at 2 pm at Memory Gardens in Madison with the Reverend Victor Keathley officiating.
Handley Funderal Home is in charge of arrangements.