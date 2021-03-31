Thank you for Reading.

ZETTA I. BUCKLAND UNDERWOOD, 96, passed away peacefully on Mar. 30, 2021. A visitation will be held Thurs. Apr., 1, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV. Services will be Fri. Apr. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to services. In an attempt to keep everyone who enters our establishment safe and healthy we have adopted the following guidelines: Those planning to attend should use proper COVID 19 precautions by wearing masks and observing social distancing of 6 ft. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Mount Hope, WV.

Tags

Recommended for you