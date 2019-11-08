Beasley, Keagan - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Winfield.
Brown, Hilda - Noon, White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Carter, Carol - 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, Flinn Street, Ravenswood.
Chapman, Danielle - 2 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant.
Craddock, Violet - 1 p.m., Forks of Coal Missionary Baptist Church, Alum Creek.
Curry, Stacy - 11:30 a.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, Huntington.
Davis, Barbara - Noon, Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Dotson, Margaret - 7 p.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Duckwyler, Jeri - 1 p.m., The Father's House, North Charleston.
Ellis, Cindy - 11 a.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Fisher, Leila - Noon, Cross Lanes United Methodist Church.
Fraley, Pam - 11 a.m., Colcord Presbyterian Church.
George, Lois - 11:30 a.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Glazer, Donald - 11 a.m., St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Charleston.
Harris, Ruby - Noon, First Baptist Church of Charleston.
Hayes, Mary - 1 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.
Henshaw III, Harry - 5 p.m., St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Lemons, Jessie - 1 p.m., Audra State Park, Buckhannon.
Lewis, JoAnn - 11 a.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Carbondale.
Miller, Wanda - 1 p.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Morton, Ellen - 2 p.m., Hugheston Church of God of Prophecy, Hugheston.
Mynes, Barry - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Neal, John - 1 p.m., Vaughn Baptist Church, Vaughan.
Persinger, Norma - 3 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Porter, Calvin - 2 p.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Rimmer, Pamala - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Rose, Helen - Noon, Gateway Christian Church, St. Albans.
Ross, James - 6 p.m., Clay Center, Charleston.
Rucker, John - Noon, 1147 John Fork Road, Elkview.
Siders, James - 11 a.m., Big Bottom Missionary Baptist Church, Campbells Creek.
Smith, Ataysheo - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Spence, Guy - 2 p.m., McGhee - Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Spencer, Michael - 11 a.m., Log Chapel, Hewett.
Stuckey, Robert - 5 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Vickers, Lawrence - 2 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Young, Melissa - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.