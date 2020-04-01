China must play by world's rules

Fingers wag in the fashion of puppies’ tails, with vigor, in moments of crisis as political opportunists stir seeking advantage and cynics rouse to reaffirm their right to cite everyone’s wrongs but their own. This provides a modicum of comfort as the coronavirus pandemic ascends to a fever pitch. Slight normalcy abides to the extent of our persisting in blaming someone. Never mind the apocalypse. This is still America.
Following that trend line rather than the curve which won’t flatten, let’s consider where all this began. On Dec. 10, as Americans proceeded with their annual Christmas spending rites, a seafood merchant in Wuhan, China, fell ill with symptoms resembling pneumonia. In succeeding weeks, other Hua’nan vendors were sickened, the number quickly rising into the dozens.
Doctors connected the cases, alerted their superiors and were promptly silenced. Police accused one of the whistleblowers, Dr. Li Wenliang, of spreading rumors after he told ex-classmates Dec. 30 about a dangerous new pathogen. Li died Feb. 7 of COVID-19. U.S. intelligence officials reported Wednesday to the White House what only the accidentally or willfully obtuse could have doubted: China concealed the extent of the outbreak.
“The Chinese Communist Party has lied, is lying and will continue to lie about coronavirus to protect the regime,” fumed Sen. Ben Sasse, a Nebraska Republican.
Communists regimes lie? Gosh! Who knew?
The lies this time affected more than the 1.3 billion oppressed souls in the People’s Republic. State Department immunologist Deborah Birx explained Tuesday that China’s coverup swayed assumptions about the hazard, leading experts to conclude “this was serious, but smaller than anyone expected.”
That depiction would be laughable now were it not so grave. At this writing, the number of total coronavirus cases worldwide is approaching 1 million and the death toll, nearly 50,000. The worst awaits. “This is going to be a very painful – very, very painful two weeks,” President Donald Trump warned Tuesday.
When the number of virus deaths in the United States surpassed 3,000, news agencies dutifully reported that figure surpassed the one from 9/11, when terrorist attacks killed 2,977 people. That sparked the so-called War on Terror, complete with made-for-TV graphics. Eighteen-and-a-half years later, the war continues.
What will be the response this time, after the virus claims hundreds of thousands of people? Here is a different angle to the phenomenon of Trump. He captured the White House in part by citing the wounds inflicted on American labor by free trade. That was the work of both parties as so many staggering missteps are.
On May 24, 2000, the House of Representatives handed President Bill Clinton, the modern lion of the Democratic Party, one last great legislative victory, overwhelmingly voting to sweep aside trade restrictions on Beijing, clearing the path for China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. A ratio of three in four Republicans voted in favor. Two in three Democrats voted against.
From this China emerged with both feet planted firmly on the scale as America accelerated its slide as the world’s leading industrial force. U.S. manufacturers were left with the option of playing a fixed game and, naturally, raced to China where laborers worked for next to nothing and regulations couldn’t be found with a microscope.
China joined the industrialized world but continued playing by its own rules, of which there was none. They became the New England Patriots and Houston Astros rolled into one with a Communist hammer ready to fall on anyone who cried foul.
That was the product of many detestable things: greed, hubris and myopia, and all of it bipartisan and uniquely our country’s own. A figurative death blow to American labor was an early result. A literal death blow to the American people is the result unfolding now.
In what seems a time too far off to be imagined, someone will need to go about righting this wrong. That process must entail the Chinese government properly regulating the country to guard against health hazards, reporting openly to its people and the remainder of the world and paying labor equitably. Otherwise, those open trade borders should close. China must either play by the same rules as the remainder of civilized society or be ostracized from it.