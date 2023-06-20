Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Aron Solomon

In a case that has been progressing slowly for months, Wheeling lawyer Teresa Toriseva has issued a notice of legal action against interim West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jack Chambers and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. This notice says that 42 women, including 10 minors, are preparing to file lawsuits against the State Police, marking a disturbing turn of events.

The legal action stems from a troubling revelation outlined in a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer, a member of the State Police, to lawmakers, Gov. Jim Justice and the Attorney General’s Office. According to the letter, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy, in Institute.

Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.