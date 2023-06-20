In a case that has been progressing slowly for months, Wheeling lawyer Teresa Toriseva has issued a notice of legal action against interim West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jack Chambers and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey. This notice says that 42 women, including 10 minors, are preparing to file lawsuits against the State Police, marking a disturbing turn of events.
The legal action stems from a troubling revelation outlined in a letter sent by Cpl. Joseph Comer, a member of the State Police, to lawmakers, Gov. Jim Justice and the Attorney General’s Office. According to the letter, a hidden camera or cameras were placed and operated inside the female locker room at the State Police Academy, in Institute.
Even more concerning is that Toriseva claims her clients, including the underage participants in the Junior Trooper Academy, used the locker room during the period the letter alleges the cameras were in use. Toriseva asserts that the secret videotaping of women at the academy continued until 2020, coinciding with the discontinuation of the Junior Trooper Program.
During her investigation, Toriseva uncovered widespread sexual misconduct, including hidden videotaping, targeted at female cadets and others attending the academy. She has witness-provided evidence to support these claims.
Toriseva emphasizes that the unknowingly videotaped women have experienced various levels of physical and emotional abuse. In her letter, she said, “All of these women were victims of a civil conspiracy perpetrated by instructors, staff and leadership at the West Virginia State Police Academy.” Consequently, the victims intend to seek all available legal damages through their lawsuits.
As a result of these revelations, State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill resigned in March. The governor appointed Chambers as Cahill’s replacement and expressed his expectation that Chambers would thoroughly investigate the allegations and address any issues within the WVSP.
Justice, the governor, condemned these allegations as a violation of women’s rights, emphasizing that a woman’s locker room should be considered a “safe place.” He urged Chambers to conduct a comprehensive investigation and hold those responsible for these acts accountable. While acknowledging the presence of bad actors, the governor stressed the importance of not disregarding the dedicated work of the State Police as a whole.
In addition to the 42 women, Toriseva also represents three current and former female troopers and three additional minors who have filed separate notices of intent to sue. Furthermore, four other women have initiated a lawsuit in Kanawha Circuit Court with different lawyers.
Pittsburgh personal injury lawyer Jason Matzus said this is not only a severe issue, but it is a legally complex one.
“The women who are part of these legal actions state that they have suffered various harms, such as sexual assault, anxiety, humiliation, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and a diminished capacity to find joy in life. These cases emphasize the pressing need for justice and accountability to safeguard and uphold women’s rights within law enforcement agencies. While this is, today, a newsworthy West Virginia issue, it absolutely has national application.”
The eyes of the nation are now deservedly upon West Virginia, to see if a state run by a governor named Justice can find some for close to 50 women who haven’t been adequately protected by the processes of the state.
Aron Solomon is the chief legal analyst for Today’s Esquire. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.