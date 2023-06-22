Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When West Virginia University announced the hiring of alumnus Bob Huggins as the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball coach in 2007, I wondered if it was a good idea.

I was working in news at The Herald-Dispatch at the time, and, from a professional and personal standpoint, had no dog in the fight concerning collegiate basketball in West Virginia. However, my mother is from a large Catholic family in Cincinnati. I have numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in that city. As a result, I knew more about University of Cincinnati basketball, where Huggins had spent 16 years coaching, than I would’ve preferred. It was like secondhand smoke. I just absorbed talk of the Bearcats and Huggins as it dominated the air in a given room.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor.

mediallc.com. Follow @BenFields

WV on Twitter.