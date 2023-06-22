When West Virginia University announced the hiring of alumnus Bob Huggins as the Mountaineers’ men’s basketball coach in 2007, I wondered if it was a good idea.
I was working in news at The Herald-Dispatch at the time, and, from a professional and personal standpoint, had no dog in the fight concerning collegiate basketball in West Virginia. However, my mother is from a large Catholic family in Cincinnati. I have numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in that city. As a result, I knew more about University of Cincinnati basketball, where Huggins had spent 16 years coaching, than I would’ve preferred. It was like secondhand smoke. I just absorbed talk of the Bearcats and Huggins as it dominated the air in a given room.
Many of my relatives thought Huggins got railroaded at Cincy, resigning in 2005 after a 2004 DUI charge. Their loud declarations of unfair treatment, naturally, made me think the end result was probably justified — not that I ever dared say so.
DUIs aside, there was always some controversy or another around Huggins about how he interacted with the media or whether he was recruiting the “right kind” of players (a loaded phrase I’m not getting into here). I saw a coach who got the most or even more out of the kids he recruited, which translated to a lot of wins. But I didn’t see that as enough to win a national title or push a program to elite status. To me, that’s what WVU was acquiring in the results column. I figured, weighed against whatever off-the-court heat the Mountaineers might have to deal with, the hire might not be the slam dunk everyone thought it was.
Then I met the guy.
I was in Charleston covering the 2008 Capital Classic matchup between Marshall and WVU, but from the news side — talking to fans about the game and what it meant to them, reporting on the atmosphere in and around the arena and so on. I had to get a media pass just to do that, so I figured I might as well go to the player and coach press conferences after the game.
Huggins gave his typical presser, full of brief answers in a barely audible tone, although I noticed that those wisps of menace some tended to project on him were absent. Huggins was incredibly deadpan, but seemed almost playful. It probably helped that WVU held off a late charge from the Thundering Herd to win the game, 66-64.
After Huggins left the podium, I started looking around the room and lost sight of him, assuming he’d gone back to the lockers or something. Then I turned and he was standing in front of me.
“Hey,” he said. “How’re you doing?”
“I’m all right, coach,” I said, trying not to look as utterly perplexed as I felt. “Uhhh ... how are you?”
We exchanged a bit of small talk, and then he was off, finding another person and chatting them up. I distinctly remember asking myself, “What the hell?” Was Bob Huggins the world’s most super-secret extrovert?
Then, another thought struck me. He looked a little bit lost and lonely, almost like he needed a friend. And that made me rethink everything I had previously assumed about Huggins.
It was a brief interaction and observation, and I could’ve been misreading all of it. I haven’t been in the same room with Huggins since, so I have nothing else to go on from personal experience.
I was appalled by his use (twice) of a homophobic slur during a radio interview last month on 700 WLW, though I was not shocked. That radio station and the particular host Huggins was chatting with are both Cincinnati institutions I wish I knew a lot less about. I was disappointed in Huggins. I thought some aspects of his apology were sincere, but I also thought what he did showed there is a part of him stuck in the past.
Then, Huggins was pulled over last week in Pittsburgh for another DUI. According to the police report, Huggins was in a bad way — driving on a shredded tire, not knowing what town he was in and nearly falling trying to exit his SUV, which was littered with empty beer cans and an empty cooler.
There was no bouncing back from that. Huggins resigned the next day, before he could be fired.
I spent maybe 30 awkward seconds with Huggins 15 years ago, which was enough to convince me he was more complex than all of the narratives around him. Turns out, clearly needing help on a lot of fronts is part of that complexity.
His actions last month embarrassed himself, WVU and the state of West Virginia. What happened last week did the same and shows a clear problem with alcohol. It wouldn’t matter if Huggins hadn’t taken a drink since 2004 in Cincinnati. If the police report is accurate, Huggins was on a mobile bender that put himself and everyone else on the road in danger at a time when he should’ve been watching his own behavior with the vigilance of 600-pound bear crossing a thinly iced lake.
But Huggy Bear carelessly crashed through the ice into the freezing water below. He’ll only get himself out with a serious look in the mirror and the determination to go beyond merely saying he’ll do better. I hope he figures it out.
