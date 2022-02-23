I was tearing through the house. I threw open the doors to my closet, moved clothes around, throwing piles into new piles so I could see what was beneath. Nothing. I stomped downstairs and checked the basement closet. I jogged back upstairs. I ransacked the closet in the spare bedroom.
Where in the hell were my neckties? Where were my suit jackets? (Yes, it’s jackets, plural, but only because I have more than one ... as in two. I think.)
This was all happening on a weeknight after I was informed my presence had been requested early the next morning for a West Virginia Press Association event with members of the Legislature at the Culture Center, followed by a jaunt over to a Capitol building I hadn’t been in for God only knows how long.
I haven’t worn a tie regularly in years. I often did when I was city editor, but once shuffled off into my own office and set adrift as a one-person department (I’m not complaining) it became necessary less often. Then, of course, came the pandemic, which, combined with family health issues I’ve often discussed here, pretty much kept me working from home for two years.
This wasn’t the first time since then I had gone tearing through the house looking for professional clothing. On Jan. 28, 2021, I managed to find a shirt and tie combo just in time for a Zoom meeting between the editorial board and Vice President Kamala Harris. I wore a light green button-down shirt, matching tie and blue jeans that were out of view. Turns out, cameras were off for the meeting, but the clothes I wore that day are on display at the Smithsonian if you’d like to see them. Or they might as well be, seeing as how I couldn’t find that same shirt and tie last week.
I eventually cobbled together a professional outfit. I even found my shiny black dress shoes that pretty much only come out for Capitol visits or funerals. I couldn’t find my black sports coat. At the event the next morning, I was the only person not wearing a jacket, and even though I cleaned up nice and was more than presentable, I felt underdressed. Or at least I did until Phil Kabler drifted in, wearing jeans and what looked like a denim shirt. He filled a plate from the complimentary breakfast buffet, grabbed a seat near the back, politely pretended to listen to one of the speakers for a few minutes while eating, then drifted out. He was there for the free food, and, like a boss, he didn’t care who knew it. That’s the dream.
It was good being out among the living again. It was especially great to go back into the Capitol and hear all the echoes of conversation bouncing off the Rotunda, as the state’s nerve center for 60 days every winter was very much alive once more. It also was weirdly tiring. When you’ve been working on your own schedule in relative isolation for an extended period of time, jumping back into the hustle and bustle cold is quite an awakening.
I didn’t have time to change clothes between finishing my actual work for the day, picking my son up from school and taking him to hockey practice. I was wearing a black overcoat with the rest of the ensemble when I walked to the bench to make sure the little guy had his water bottle. I’ve been going to that rink multiple times a week since April of last year, and no one there has ever seen me dressed like that. One of my friends who has a son on the team skated up and ribbed me, asking if I was a coach or a scout or something.
I finally tore the monkey suit off late that night, exhausted, but also recalling this is what life was usually like before early 2020. And it was a good feeling. Hopefully, we’re getting back to some version of normal for real this time. Hopefully, we’ve learned the right lessons about how our schedules are structured and the benefits of being able to work remotely at times or all the time, depending on the job. Hopefully, we’re closer to issues not just at our jobs but also in our homes. And, hopefully, no one cares whether I’m wearing a tie. We’ll see.