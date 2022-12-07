I’ll support the Republican nominee, whoever it is.
I’m paraphrasing a bit, but that’s the gist of what then-Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va., told me during an editorial board interview at the Herald-Dispatch in 2016 when I asked him about Donald Trump.
The realiy-TV-host-turned- Republican presidential candidate was beginning to make waves in a crowded primary, and I felt compelled to ask Jenkins what he thought about Trump’s peculiarities. I remember Jenkins giving a sort of grin and wink with his answer as if to indicate he felt, like most others did at that time, there was no way Trump would actually become the Republican nominee. Jenkins might have even said something close to that.
Still, the answer was a cautious one. Jenkins didn’t mention Trump’s name in the answer and didn’t outright denounce him. This was when the GOP was trying to adapt to the carnival Trump was making of the primaries, and many politicians were scared to cross him. They didn’t want to invite the bully’s attention and wind up with a nickname like “Lyin’ Ted Cruz,” “Lil’ Marco” or “Low-energy Jeb.”
The GOP never really adapted, instead allowing Trump to run roughshod over the party. Six years, several elections, two impeachments, a Capitol riot/coup attempt, some seditious conspiracy convictions among supporters and several ongoing investigations later, I couldn’t help but feel almost resignedly tired when I heard Rep. Dave Joyce, R-Ohio, say, “I will support the Republican nominee, whoever it is,” in an interview last weekend. Trump has announced that he’ll run for president again in 2024.
Joyce gave the response in an interview Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” after Trump, on his Truth Social platform, had insinuated that he should be reinstated as president or a new election should be held right away, even if it required suspending or terminating the U.S. Constitution.
Trump sold his supporters on an outright lie that somehow the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent or stolen from him. His recent fusillade calling for the derailment of the entire system of a democratic republic that has persevered for more than 250 years was prompted by limp accusations from the quickly unraveling new Twitter boss, Elon Musk.
Musk had dropped the “Twitter Files,” which, in essence, revealed internal discussions at the company in 2020 involving requests to remove certain posts about then presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son, Hunter. Some Republican operatives and GOP members of Congress are upset that this Hunter Biden thing never took off the way it was supposed to two years ago.
The reprise from Musk had all the wings of a rock hurled off a cliff, especially when, in the same week, Trump had dinner with literal neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes and former renowned rapper turned Nazi enthusiast Kanye West. While a nation was aghast at who Trump was dining with, the former president’s biggest takeaway was feeling insulted because West wanted Trump to be his vice president on a 2024 ticket.
If you need a second to take a breath or let out a scream, I understand.
You’d think, by now, denouncing Trump wouldn’t be so difficult. Take all the baggage and combine it with the fact that, while he got them the presidency in 2016, Trump has cost the GOP not only whatever remained of its soul, but control of the House in 2018, control of the Senate and the White House in 2020, and control of the Senate again, while taking back the House by a razor-thin margin, in 2022.
That House majority is going to be difficult to corral, because it’s made up of a spectrum of Republicans ranging from fiscal hawks to Trump-emboldened QAnon conspiracy theorists who believe a cabal of pedophiles secretly rules the world. That ought to be fun.
Most people are tired of election denialism and conspiracy theories. They’re tired of everything on the right revolving around Trump’s old grudges, narcissism and lies. They’re tired of feeling like the future of democracy is on the ballot every two years. But Dave Joyce will support the GOP nominee, “whoever it is.”
What if it’s Trump?
“I just don’t think at this point he’ll be able to get there,” Joyce said.
Neither did Jenkins, or a host of his colleagues, in 2016. I see in Joyce that same bit of hope that it’s all a sideshow mixed with the fear of being cowed by the bully who has burned the GOP to the ground as a functional political party over the past six years.
Republicans have the solution. It’s a firehose behind a pane of glass that’s to be broken in case of emergency. And still they stare at the fire consuming them, some even cheering it on, as the mallet trembles in their collective hand.