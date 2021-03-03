I really like living and working in West Virginia. It’s a unique state full of great people who are fiercely proud to call it home.
However, in the 14 years or so that I’ve followed the West Virginia Legislature, elections and the lawmaking process, I’ve always been puzzled as to why the state is often the last in the country to jump onto certain trends just as those concepts are flaming out, or chasing policy that would move the state backward.
It’s a tendency that seems baked in, regardless of the political party in control.
It wasn’t that long ago that Democrat Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin wanted to lift smoking bans in casinos because he thought it would drive business up. That was confusing to me. I couldn’t see why anyone would want to go back to being in rooms choked by cigarette smoke. It also put a higher priority on the thin hope of more revenue over a guaranteed adverse public health impact.
While that way of thinking, if transferred to, say, the coal industry, gave me a better understanding of how people like Bob Murray were able to sleep at night, it seemed terribly regressive and short-sighted. Fortunately, it didn’t go anywhere.
Of course, smoking bans and other major public health initiatives could be endangered again. The Legislature, now under a Republican supermajority in both chambers, is looking to take away control of public health policy from public health experts and turn it over to local politicians. Seems like a terrible idea, especially at what is hopefully the tail end of a pandemic, but it could very well pass.
Then there’s Gov. Jim Justice’s effort to kill the state income tax. Justice and other Republican leadership have framed this as a way to reverse the state’s continuing population decline. Sounds great, but no income tax, under Justice’s plan, would mean a higher sales tax, a luxury tax and increases on tobacco and alcohol taxes, among other things.
Cigarette taxes are high, in theory, to keep people from smoking. When I lived in Kentucky, people from Ohio and West Virginia would flood our convenience stores and tobacco shops because Kentucky was, historically, a tobacco producing state. As such, the state taxed tobacco products at a lower rate, and cigarettes were cheaper.
It’s hard to imagine that further increasing taxes meant as a deterrent on things people already cross state lines to buy would make up for lost revenue.
But what’s really befuddling is why lawmakers would want to hitch the state to a bandwagon when the wheels have come off. Justice already admitted that GOP aims, such as repealing the prevailing wage, enacting a right-to-work law and certain tax breaks, haven’t done anything for the state’s economy. Why should anyone believe repealing the income tax would help West Virginia?
Sure, states like Florida and Tennessee have done well for themselves without an income tax. But they are much larger states with stable populations and immense tourism industries.
Tourism is a feather in West Virginia’s cap. People come here to camp, hike, ski, go whitewater rafting and enjoy nature. I think what the tourism department has done lately under the leadership of Chelsea Ruby has been a huge success. But the market just isn’t the same as those other states. Maybe it could be one day, but would repealing the income tax really accelerate that?
What West Virginia leadership should do is take a lesson from Kansas, another state surrounded by land and no real reason to be there other than that’s where you want to be. The 2012 tax rollbacks enacted in Kansas were disastrous and nearly bankrupted the state. There was no major population growth or influx of new businesses. Within five years, those taxes were being reinstated.
Justice would argue that West Virginia has more appeal than Kansas, but the Legislature is pushing all manner of regressive policies that would make the state less attractive.
Loosening the storage tank law, passed in the wake of a chemical spill that left 300,000 without safe drinking water for an extended period in 2014, makes no sense.
And what will killing fairness laws in West Virginia cities that extend anti-discrimination protection to the LGBTQ community do? I can’t imagine that any growth in population or new business worth having would be attracted by a state government that is openly hostile to gay and transgender people. In fact, some states, including Indiana and North Carolina, have paid a heavy economic toll for such legislative stances.
Every year, the Legislature looks at expanding exemptions for vaccinations, when vaccinating children is one of the things West Virginia does very well. By mandating vaccinations for all children who enter public school, unless there is a solid medical reason against it, West Virginia is one of the few places that hasn’t seen a resurgence of measles over the past few years. Why would we want to jump onto a trend that has revived a once-eradicated virus?
Then there are the charter schools. The Legislature seems likely to pass a bill that will allow 10 charter schools to be created within the state every three years, along with virtual charter schools in every county.
What started in 2019 as an effort by some in the Legislature to get revenge on striking teachers who had owned them on a very public stage is now a bill so bad that even some national charter school advocacy groups are warning against it.
Charter schools have been around for more than two decades in some states. The sum lesson so far is that they’re like every other school when it comes to educating children: Some are superb, some are average and some are terrible.
I understand the need to do something to improve education here, but weakening public schools while authorizing charters with little or no oversight doesn’t seem like the answer.
West Virginia continues to hop aboard sinking ships after other states have taken all the lifeboats. I guess there’s some honor in being the captain, but when it’s by default because no one else is still on board, is it really worth it?