I think I was in the fourth grade, or maybe the fifth. The phone rang and, surprisingly, it was for me.
On the other end, I heard the voice of one of the girls in my small, elementary school class, attempting to disguise her identity through the use of what is still possibly the worst British accent I’ve ever heard. She asked me if it was true that I liked another girl in the class. I could hear other girls in the background, and I figured I was the victim of a slumber party prank. I said “no” and hung up.
My parents chastised me for being rude, which I thought was weird, given the circumstances. It didn’t occur to me until later that the call might’ve been honest flirtation by proxy in that awkward, grade school way. Even before hitting 10, I was so cynical and simultaneously obtuse that I figured a girl calling me and asking me about another girl had to be a trap.
The girl in question (quite literally given the very specific poll) was one of my oldest friends, even at that young an age. She was one of the first people I met when my family moved to Kentucky in 1982. Her family lived down the street. We saw each other every day on the bus and in school, of course, but also around the neighborhood.
Eventually, she went to a boarding school, and I didn’t see her as much. We bumped into each other a few times when we were both home from college. Each time, I got that warm, comfortable feeling that occurs when you fall into easy conversation with an old friend, like it’d only been a day or a few hours since you’d seen them last.
After we’d both started families, she’d call when she was going to be in town, and her son and mine would get together and play, which was a very special thing for me to witness, and I’m fairly certain she felt the same way. We’d catch up on what was going on in each other’s lives, but inevitably drift off into talking about movies, books, music and status updates on everyone else from the neighborhood, now spread out across the country.
She was one of the few people I distinctly remember doing an official “I’m out of here” on Facebook as things started to get really toxic around 2015. She stayed on Instagram, but I’m not on there. Still, we continued to keep in touch and connect in person once or twice.
Then came my wife’s cancer diagnosis, followed almost immediately by the pandemic. I lost touch with a lot of people during that time. In fact, I’m still in the process of reestablishing old and cherished connections that circumstances shoved out of the compartmentalized mindset I had to adopt to deal with everything that was happening.
I found myself thinking about my old friend last week. I realized we hadn’t talked in a while, and I wondered how she was doing. It’s such an odd and tragic bit of synchronicity that, around the same time I was pondering this, someone texted me a link to her death notice that had been posted online by a funeral home.
I was gearing my son up for hockey practice when I saw the text. My wife and I were shocked, but I kept putting on my son’s gear. I watched the practice and talked with fellow parents. I helped my son get out of his gear. My wife kept asking if I was OK, and I kept saying that I was fine.
It wasn’t until we got home and I had some time alone that the whole thing hit me like a ton of bricks. All of the whats and whys and hows circulated through my brain, and I tried to distract myself through an attempt to find answers to those questions. But I eventually saw that for what it was and stopped.
It didn’t matter what had happened. One of my oldest and dearest friends, with the fall birthday that made me the second-youngest person in our elementary school class, was gone. My heart broke in a way that I’ve rarely felt, and not just for me, but for her family and all her other friends.
Among everyone around our age or even older who came out of that neighborhood or that school, we haven’t lost many. I’ve lost two who were close in the past two years, one to a horrible, almost inexplicable cancer and another to a cause that I might never know. Life isn’t fair, but it feels like life was particularly unfair to them.
Of course, we live on and they stay with us in our mind and hearts. Life moves quickly, and we become caught up in the next whirlwind around our personal lives. But, as we soldier on, life becomes less and less rich without those people who mean so much.