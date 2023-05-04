The bad-idea industrial complex that is Florida just assembled another one of those circular bombs you see in old cartoons doomed to blow up in the face of its creators.
For once, it doesn’t have anything to do with Gov. Ron DeSantis popping out of children’s or librarians’ bedroom closets to scare the bejesus out of them (not yet, anyway). It does, however, involve the border and Ticketmaster, so we’re basically talking about the same level of super villainy.
The Florida Panthers, who are in a second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the NHL’s Stanley Cup playoffs, have banned the sale of tickets to games in their home arena to Canadians. (You thought this was going to be about the other border, didn’t you?)
Free market be damned, the folks who run the Panthers have an agreement with Ticketmaster to deny any purchases from credit cards with billing addresses in Canada, in what must be the first effort associated with the Sunshine State to keep more white people with money to spend out. As for Ticketmaster, well, this isn’t as big as the Taylor Swift thing that put them in Lex Luthor territory, but it fits pretty well with their general modus operandi of awfulness.
This isn’t political. It certainly isn’t about preventing some virus from traveling across the border (this is Florida we’re talking about).
This is about the Leafs being one of the “Original Six” NHL teams (the club actually predates the NHL, launching in 1917) and Toronto’s rabid fan base. In the first round of the playoffs, chants of “Go Leafs go!” were occasionally heard above the home crowd in Tampa Bay as the Leafs took on the Lightning. The Panthers’ fan base is not nearly as large as the Lightning’s, let alone Toronto’s. In fact, during the regular season, there were games in Miami when Leaf fans seemed to outnumber Panthers fans. They certainly chanted louder.
So, the Panthers are doing this to limit visitor attendance in the series, which is such a Floridian idea (or, as I like to call it, dumb).
The Panthers, who were already going to get good attendance because it’s the playoffs, have now pissed off one of if not the most devoted fan bases in the NHL. Those fans can still get tickets off of second-hand vendors, like StubHub, Vivid Seats, Seat Geek, etc. Sure, Panthers fans could just not resell them, but when they see what some of these folks are willing to pay, especially given this is the first time in nearly 20 years the Leafs have gotten past the first round, that hard no is going to get awfully soft.
Also, a lot of Leafs fans are already in Florida, either as ex-pats who still love their home sport and co-marquee franchise (if the Leafs are the Dallas Cowboys of Canada, the Montreal Canadiens are the Pittsburgh Steelers) or as people with the means to live part of the year away from those brutal winters in the Great White North. We took our son to Disney World in February 2019 and discovered all of Canada had emptied out and descended on Orlando. I’m willing to bet a lot of those people have credit cards with billing addresses in the United States.
A more basic problem is that this sets a bad precedent for the NHL and sports in general. Sure, teams in all sports sometimes try to limit visitor ticket sales, but attempting to ban an entire country we’re not at war with seems a tad drastic.
Again, this doesn’t have anything to do with the state government, although if DeSantis thinks there are political points to be scored here, it wouldn’t be surprising if he jumped on the bandwagon. Good luck forcing a bunch of affluent dual citizens onto a one-way flight to Martha’s Vineyard.
Cue the footage of Wile E. Coyote with a powder-blackened face and singed hair, hands empty where a bundle of dynamite was previously clutched.