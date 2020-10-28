Benjamin Franklin is famously quoted as responding to a question about what type of government the nation’s founders had constructed: “A republic, if you can keep it.”
“Well that’s the real trick, isn’t it? And it’s gonna cost you something extra,” are some equally famous lines from the entirely fictional but rather pragmatic Han Solo.
Many Americans — and I’ve been among them — tend to cast their minds back to some sepia-toned era when things were simpler, values more stalwart and the country on cruise control as the greatest democracy to ever grace the earth. In fact, back in (whenever it is for you), this country was at its apex of greatness. Everyone was valued. We all viewed sacrifice in the name of country as a duty and we all got along and lived prosperously.
When you go back and really look at it, though, that frame doesn’t fit any accurate portrait of the United States. Sure, there have been times that were largely more beneficial for some and perhaps less stressful for all, but there have been just as many periods where “the end is nigh” sandwich boards would be deemed appropriate.
We fought a civil war. We instituted Jim Crow. We rose to superpower status in the wake of the Great Depression and World War II, when we unleashed nuclear weapons as the ultimate destructive deterrent, ushering in decades of a delicate standoff with the Soviet Union that could have strayed into mutual destruction at any time.
And that’s just the big stuff. There have been plenty of times when this great experiment could’ve fallen apart, if citizens and those who govern hadn’t worked to keep what we have, while also aiming to improve it.
I know this moment in time feels like another toes-near-the-precipice period for our country. And it probably is. We’ve got a virus that has killed nearly a quarter of a million Americans still running rampant, while a divisive election looms and other nations and those here who only care for themselves try to tip the scales in a way that best benefits them.
One of the greatest weapons at the disposal of those who have remained in power and those outside who look to destroy us from within is apathy. And it might seem like that’s the least of our problems at the moment. It’s easy to look around at the extremes we see on display and think maybe we’re all a little too fired up.
Fact is, though, the endless barrage of information on virus deaths, political weaseling and subverting of norms can be so overwhelming that it essentially numbs many of us. Being angry all of the time — being filled with righteous indignation and the lack of definitive solutions — is exhausting. Lord knows, I’ve felt tired of it all a lot over the past few years.
It’s tempting to just tune it all out. But apathy doesn’t allow us to keep what we’ve been given and fought and bled for — figuratively and, sometimes, literally — to maintain. And, yes, the effort costs us in myriad ways. But don’t ever believe the price isn’t worth it, and always remember the power lies, ultimately, with us.
Your vote is your weapon against apathy and those who would tell you that what you think doesn’t matter. They tell you that, because they know the power you have is real. Use it to shape the republic you want to see.