Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

About a month before the 2023 legislative session got underway in West Virginia, there was talk of book-banning bills aimed very broadly at anything that might be antithetical to straight, white Christian values.

It didn’t go anywhere and, as we’re starting to see in other parts of the country, that’s a very good thing. Florida passed a law so vague that some school libraries emptied their shelves completely. Meanwhile, in Utah, a book ban is blowing up in the faces of its sponsors in spectacular fashion.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you