About a month before the 2023 legislative session got underway in West Virginia, there was talk of book-banning bills aimed very broadly at anything that might be antithetical to straight, white Christian values.
It didn’t go anywhere and, as we’re starting to see in other parts of the country, that’s a very good thing. Florida passed a law so vague that some school libraries emptied their shelves completely. Meanwhile, in Utah, a book ban is blowing up in the faces of its sponsors in spectacular fashion.
The Utah law, passed last year, allows parents to file complaints with school districts over books they find objectionable. It also forbids libraries or schools from offering books that contain “pornographic or indecent” content, regardless of context or how much of the work is comprised of such content, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
It’s a right-wing culture war tactic that’s aimed in an obvious direction, but, as The Tribune reported, has led parents in one school district to call for a ban on — wait for it — the Bible.
The complaint states that the religious text is full of “Incest, onanism, bestiality, prostitution, genital mutilation, fellatio, dildos, rape, and even infanticide.”
That actually checks out, but the parents included eight pages of references for good measure. One example The Tribune pulls from the complaint is the story in Genesis of Lot’s daughters getting him drunk then having sex with him, after which they bear children by their father. I don’t know if that’s pornographic, but it certainly seems indecent.
Speaking of which, The Tribune notes: “Based on the new Utah law, something is indecent if it includes explicit sexual arousal, stimulation, masturbation, intercourse, sodomy or fondling.”
Correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t the whole concept of “sodomy” based on a town in the Old Testament called Sodom? Weren’t the wicked acts there enough to get the town and its neighbor, Gomorrah (guilty by association), destroyed by servants of the Lord? Genesis is sodomy’s origin story.
Upon learning of the effort to ban the Bible from school shelves, the lead sponsor of the Utah law, Republican legislator Ken Ivory, proved that irony is dead by calling such challenges “antics that drain school resources.” Ivory then shot irony’s corpse by adding, “I hope they paid attention to other parts of the Bible, though.” Remember, the law he pushed through says broader context isn’t a defense.
By the way, The Tribune reports that school employees already are drowning in complaints from parents concerning books those parents want banned. It’s to the point that school officials can’t make the deadline of deciding each case within 60 days, so school resources already were plenty drained before this latest filing.
Personally, I don’t think any religious texts should be pulled from school library shelves. I don’t think a book by Toni Morrison should be, either. This situation in Utah is a prime example of pursuing a shallow culture war as policy without thinking it through.
Even though this challenge over the Bible in Utah is a bit of a trolling effort, it shows the danger of laws passed by legislators looking to score cheap political points and/or thinking everyone is of the same mind on an issue. Depending on who believes what and to what extent, it’s only a matter of time before you end up in the crosshairs of your own creation.