There’s this thing that happens in our household every year around Christmas that I can’t really talk about because I don’t want to infringe on the Christmas spirit and holiday traditions.
But Christmas is over, and I feel like I won’t have forever to get this off my chest, so here goes: “Die Hard” is not ... oops, wait, wrong argument. Let’s try that again: “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2” are sadistic movies. Yet they are viewed a lot in our house leading up to Christmas.
Are they funny? Yes. Did I laugh maniacally at the first one when it came out in theaters? Yes. (I didn’t see the second one until a few years ago, and I’ve never seen the four other movies associated with the franchise.) Are they still funny now? They have their moments. But the major set pieces of both movies — where burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) pursue grade-schooler Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) through a series of traps the whippersnapper has devised — are basically live-action Looney Tunes. All that’s missing is dynamite and a falling anvil.
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate some of the funnier moments of the movies that aren’t part of that gauntlet of physical torment — the cheap uncle; the late John Candy’s character, Gus Polinski, the self-proclaimed “Polka King of the Midwest;” unhelpful employees at airline counters; the idiocy of the Wet Bandits’ “calling card,” etc.
Even some of the physical comedy in the first one is still humorous. Of course, in the sequel, that gets punched up quite a bit.
A shift in modern sensibilities has caused an interesting phenomenon in the form of online videos where real physicians analyze the injuries Harry and Marv suffer through the first two films. One analysis from a physician at the behest of the YouTube channel Screen Junkies estimates that Marv and Harry should’ve died 17 times throughout the two movies. Fifteen of those fatal injuries occur in the second movie.
More recently, a trauma surgeon analyzed 30 injuries from the first two films for Wired magazine’s YouTube channel. She didn’t give a body count, but indicated that several of the injuries, especially in the second movie, would be fatal. She also notes that Kevin McCallister is a psychopath who “needs help.” In the context of both movies, Kevin is defending himself, but the extraordinary lengths to which he goes toward that end are troubling to the doctor in the Wired video.
Psychological analysis aside, there are dozens of these videos, and it’s interesting to see which injuries trouble physicians the most. They’re mainly the ones you’d expect — blows to the head, blows to the head from falling objects causing spinal compressions, falls, electrocution and explosions. A sneaky one is the pigeons swarming Harry and Marv at the end of the second movie. Those dirty birds carry a lot of diseases, and can transmit histoplasmosis, which is a million times worse than taking a shot to the groin from a pellet gun.
Yes, it’s all fictional and the “Home Alone” franchise is, more or less, for children. So, while these very technical critiques of things that are harder to watch as an adult are intriguing, perhaps we should listen more to what other fictional characters have to say.
In an episode of the Canadian comedy series “Letterkenny,” attendees at a Christmas party are having a hard time settling on a movie to watch. “Home Alone” is suggested by Katy, and the local hockey coach (known only as “Coach”) immediately agrees it is an “excellent choice,” saying he shows the movie to his players a lot, “because it is an expose on mind over matter.”
“Those two burglars should’ve been killed a hundred times in that movie,” he says. “Harry and Marv were mentally strong, right? They had a goal, they fought through adversity to get it. Now, they never really got it, but I’m holdin’ my breath for part five, ‘cause Marv and Harry deserve it.”
Another character, Derry, offers a darker interpretation, noting there was no big score at the McCallister’s home, let alone anything worth enduring such traumatic injuries.
“Harry and Marv hate themselves,” he says, solemnly. “That’s why they kept going into the house.”
This causes another character to surmise that the two actually wanted to die, which prompts yet another character to speculate on their mental health and their inability to admit they have a problem and ask for help. Katy’s calls for suspension of disbelief in relation to children’s holiday movies are ignored. It devolves into disagreements of a bawdy nature from there, so that’s where I’ll leave it.
If the characters in “Letterkenny” were overthinking things, then I probably am, too. A certain willingness to believe in magic is part of what makes Christmas so great. I mean, that probably shouldn’t apply to stepping on nails, having a bag of metal tools fall on you or getting the top of your head fried with a blowtorch, but nobody made me the pope of holiday entertainment, so, if it’s your thing, have at it.