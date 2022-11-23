Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Two months into my first semester at Purdue University, there was a Ku Klux Klan rally at the Tippecanoe County Courthouse, across the Wabash River from campus.

Word had filtered around that the rally was coming and there was a rumor that the KKK was going to march down State Street, on campus. When I first heard about it, I thought the whole idea was very weird and alarming. My Black roommate from Chicago certainly wasn’t fired up about it either, although he received the news with a resignation and disappointment that came from growing up with a completely different set of rules than I had.

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

