In early June, my wife had her chemotherapy port removed at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University. It marked what we pray is the end of a long journey, figuratively and literally.
In our 18 months or so of regularly going from Charleston to Columbus and back, amounting to nearly six hours on the road, almost always within the same day, we’ve listened to a lot of podcasts to pass the time. One of my wife’s favorites is “Smartless,” a podcast hosted by actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes. They chat with fellow actors, comedians and the occasional political figure. It’s enjoyable. There’s a lot of funny banter and some really interesting stories.
“Smartless” has millions of listeners, and Amazon recently paid as much as $80 million for the rights to the show, according to an article this week in The Washington Post.
The article mentions the explosion in the popularity of podcasts in recent years. It’s no great feat of logic to conclude that, when something draws a large audience, people are going to look for a way to make money off of it. In the case of “Smartless,” Amazon is banking on it being popular enough for folks to pay for the online behemoth’s audio streaming service. The terms of the deal are murky, but it appears, for now at least, that listeners could still hear the show for free elsewhere, although not until several days after each episode’s initial release.
Podcasts, like just about every other form of media, make money through ads and sponsorships, although the larger ones can cash in through distribution rights, as “Smartless” just did. Companies paying for those rights are betting these programs can make money by charging to hear them.
It’ll be interesting to see if it works. As someone who has been in newspapers since most of the industry made the mistake of giving its content away for free online in the late 1990s, I can tell you it takes a long time to get an audience accustomed to receiving something for nothing to start paying for it. Then again, most regional newspapers don’t involve former actors from “Arrested Development” and “Will and Grace.”
Even if Amazon’s latest profit grab doesn’t play out, it’s an indication of how much podcasts have evolved over the years.
They’ve been around for a long time. The term was coined in 2004 as a mash-up of “iPod” and “broadcast,” because the programs were digital files downloaded on, well, iPods. Remember those? Before Apple obliterated the market for its own product with the iPhone? (I’m pretty sure they’re OK with the result.)
Anyway, early podcasts, to me, seemed like ventures into a kind of an untamed frontier. You could find one on almost any topic. Most of them were do-it-yourself efforts from folks who had an idea, bought some decent microphones and downloaded or purchased software for recording and editing, learned how it all worked and threw it up on the internet. What was kind of cool about the early days was that just about anyone could do it and, if their stuff was any good, they could become hugely successful across the country and beyond. “My Brother, My Brother and Me,” put together by the brothers McElroy and family from Huntington, is a great example.
That kind of thing can still happen, but podcasting, especially over the past two years or so, is now more of a celebrity game. Just about everyone who has ever been on a TV show or in a film has a podcast. That’s not to mention the slew of podcasts from newspapers, television news outlets and their on-air commentary talent, along with the true-crime podcasts, sports, music, etc.
In other words, like anything new and cool, a bunch of pioneers set out on their own and paved the way, and, eventually, the enterprising and those with deep pockets saw an opportunity.
Podcasting is already an industry. While the DIY ethos was strong out of necessity in the early years, there are now production studios in New York, Los Angeles and other large markets that exist solely to make podcasts polished and slick. Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, former co-stars of the American version of “The Office” and hosts of the hugely popular podcast “Office Ladies” (which I happen to really like), don’t have to edit recordings or fool around with sound mixes. They have a team from a professional production studio that does it for them.
That’s not to shame them or any other celebrities for not doing things on their own. Editing conversation down to a coherent form that fits in an hour or so is a lot of work. It makes more sense to pay someone to do it, if you’re in a position to. Plus, it makes it easier to get content up regularly for an audience, which is one of the major struggles for a lot of independent podcasters, many of whom have full-time jobs, families and so on.
So, by and large, podcasting is now another arm of the entertainment industry and big media outlets. And the general trend points to eventual subscription services on one platform or another.
As my wife texted to me with a teardrop emoji when I told her about the multi-million dollar “Smartless” deal, “Nothing is going to be free anymore.”