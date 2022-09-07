Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

For reasons that are probably uninteresting, I found myself revisiting the Mel Brooks’ Western satire film “Blazing Saddles” recently and discovered it holds up better than one might think.

Even with the profuse use of highly offensive ethnic slurs (which are never the punchline, but can be, at the very least, confusing when used in a comedy), the film delivers biting and hilarious satire of American culture. Forty-eight years after its release, most of that stuff still hits.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields@hdmediallc.com. Follow @BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Recommended for you