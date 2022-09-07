For reasons that are probably uninteresting, I found myself revisiting the Mel Brooks’ Western satire film “Blazing Saddles” recently and discovered it holds up better than one might think.
Even with the profuse use of highly offensive ethnic slurs (which are never the punchline, but can be, at the very least, confusing when used in a comedy), the film delivers biting and hilarious satire of American culture. Forty-eight years after its release, most of that stuff still hits.
It feels weird to offer up spoiler warnings for a film that’s only two years older than I am, but (sigh) spoiler warning.
In a nutshell, the movie is about a Black railroad worker named Bart who is made sheriff of a small town called Rock Ridge through the manipulations of a robber baron. The robber baron wants the land, which is soon to be worth millions because of a new rail line, and believes the townspeople will find the idea of Black sheriff so offensive that they’ll leave. When the governor expresses concern about appointing a Black sheriff, the robber baron persuades him that such a progressive political move will make the governor a presidential candidate.
The plan backfires. Although Bart is nearly murdered during his first few minutes in Rock Ridge, he eventually wins over the townsfolk and even gets them to accept his fellow railroad workers, who are mostly Black and Asian.
This coming together is nearly undercut as one of the residents says — in a not so delicate way — that the people of Rock Ridge can accept living in ethnic diversity, “but we don’t want the Irish.”
By this point, especially with the language used, it seems absurd that the townspeople wouldn’t accept white, Irish immigrants. It could be funny enough just on that level, but it cuts deeper as a shrewd observation on the history of immigration in the United States. Almost all of us are the descendants of immigrants, and most of us are proud of our country’s “melting pot” identity. In reality, though, every time a new group has come into the United States in large numbers, they’ve faced discrimination. And it did happen to the Irish, mainly because most Irish immigrants were Catholic.
Seems crazy, right? Or does it? Take a look around and talk amongst yourselves.
It’s also humorous and telling that the townsfolk only really start to accept Bart after he saves them time and again because it’s the right thing to do. He is constantly proving his value to people who, at least initially, aren’t worth the effort. One woman who previously made a terrible remark to the sheriff comes by the office to apologize. Within seconds, she returns to ensure Bart will have the “good taste” not to tell anyone they spoke. Bart’s sidekick, the Waco Kid, remarks “In another 25 years, you’ll be able to shake their hands in broad daylight.”
Political corruption is another theme of the film. The governor is seen philandering with his secretary in open meetings, and is often without his pants. In one scene, the robber baron informs the governor they’ve secured a huge amount of land from Native Americans that has been “deemed unsafe for their use at this time” in exchange for a box full of wooden paddles with rubber balls attached.
The governor does appear earnestly concerned when learning of violence in Rock Ridge, although the true nature of his worry is soon laid bare.
“We’ve got to protect our phony-baloney jobs, gentlemen! We must do something about this immediately, immediately, immediately!” the governor declares, pounding his hand on the desk.
“Blazing Saddles” was released just months before President Richard Nixon’s resignation, and applicability at various levels of government abounds in the years before and since.
The film breaks the fourth wall a lot and, by the end, walls are literally broken as a melee in the town spills over onto another set on the Warner Brothers lot. The fight then progresses to the studio commissary, the gates and, finally, Mann’s Chinese Theater.
This is another thing that’s perfectly funny on the the surface, but it also serves to inform the viewer this isn’t just about 1874, but about 1974 and everything in between. And in 2022? Well, same as it ever was.
Even though the movie beats you over the head with the obvious idiocy of racism, it still feels almost too subtle for modern mass appeal (aside from the campfire scene, anyway). If it came out today, many would hear the first slur and, because it’s not a Quentin Tarantino movie, pan the film as racist. More concerning would be those sure to laugh at the slurs and miss the point.
It’s a great irony that there’s no way anyone could make a film like “Blazing Saddles” in this day and age, when it is probably more relevant than it’s ever been.