Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

One of the best things about the semester I spent abroad at Cambridge was the pub located in the dormitory. Convenient.

I hit up pubs all over England and Scotland in my time there, and I quickly noticed that beer that cost an arm and a leg back home (and was considered a symbol of extravagant tastes) was cheap, while what was cheap back home was more expensive. Makes sense. American beer is an import in the United Kingdom.

Stories you might like

Ben Fields is the opinion editor. He can be reached at ben.fields

@hdmediallc.com. Follow

@BenFieldsWV on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you