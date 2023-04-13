One of the best things about the semester I spent abroad at Cambridge was the pub located in the dormitory. Convenient.
I hit up pubs all over England and Scotland in my time there, and I quickly noticed that beer that cost an arm and a leg back home (and was considered a symbol of extravagant tastes) was cheap, while what was cheap back home was more expensive. Makes sense. American beer is an import in the United Kingdom.
I had to wonder why they bothered serving American beer, though. After all, as Englishman and Monty Python member Eric Idle once quipped, “Frankly, over here, we find your American beer is a little like making love in a canoe. It’s [expletive] close to water.”
What I learned was that American beer was available, at elevated cost, because of Americans. Ex-pats and tourists wanted to have a Bud or a Miller because that’s what they were used to and what they liked. (Also, not all English beer is served cold, which is anathema to American sensibilities when marketing adjectives like “ice-cold” and “refreshing” are integral to our idea of what beer should be).
It was also kind of an identity thing. It was a way, for some, of saying, “This is what I prefer, because I’m American.” (I learned that what I prefer as an American over England is decent water pressure in showers, and, by association, showering facilities that don’t require pulling a string attached to the ceiling to turn on hot water which could be scalding or tepid, but won’t last long in either case.)
This is a long and winding way of saying that, as we develop our tastes in anything, it becomes a part of us to a certain extent. We might have very specific reasons or they might be more vague, but the things we like or prefer become our identity in certain ways. Bud or Miller? Ford or Chevy? Nike or Adidas? Gibson or Fender (or PRS)? Boxers or briefs or ... well, you get the idea.
Of course, a lot of these things are cultivated through marketing and can be more shallow than we realize. There’s nothing necessarily wrong with that.
Unfortunately, it’s reached the point where brand preference and identity extend into other areas (like “conservative” or “liberal” as if either label really defines an entire person) and that’s where it gets messy. In an environment where everything is political, what you consume becomes a statement when it probably shouldn’t — or, at least, I don’t think it should, mainly because I can’t keep up with it and, if you look hard enough, you’ll inevitably find something you don’t agree with in everything.
This has been taken to extremes with people or groups boycotting the NFL or Chick-fil-A or, most recently (you guessed it), Bud Light.
I guess a social media influencer, who happens to be trans, got some money to endorse Bud Light and some folks lost their minds. Social media has been flooded with videos of people pouring out Bud Light, setting packaging on fire or, in many instances, shooting cans of the stuff with firearms.
I’m mad too, but only because I don’t understand how “social media influencer” became a job. I suppose paying someone to pose with a beer can or a particular sneaker or a type of deodorant isn’t anything new. The difference is you had to be famous for something other than just being famous in olden times (aka the 1980s).
The trans thing? Couldn’t care less. I’d never heard of the individual in question before this week. I’ve been told by people paying more attention that there are reasons I should like or dislike this person. To that I say: meh.
Speaking in broad strokes, I’d love it if we could all just sort of get along and live our lives without thinking other people have to be exactly like us, because oftentimes even we don’t really know who we are. In any case, if you think a trans person holding a Bud Light will make you or your children trans, well, first off, why are you showing beer ads to your kids? Secondly, that’s not how that works and you’re not being forced to see it, so, like a nice Bud Light placed in an icy cooler, maybe just chill.
If it makes you mad, question why you’re angry first, and, by that, I don’t mean why someone tells you you’re angry. Then ask yourself if putting several rounds of expensive ammunition through a case of beer that you’ve already paid for (and would sell for double in England) is worth whatever statement you’re trying to make. Ask if it will make you feel any better.
Honestly, to me, this is all so exhausting. Am I accidentally making someone mad by the type of sandwich I’m eating? Are you only eating that type of sandwich because you want to stick it to someone who disagrees with that sandwich maker? Who knows anymore? Who cares? Maybe I should, but I just can’t keep it all straight.
Many boycotts — with the clear exception of the one against buses in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955-56 — are dumb. But, if you want to boycott something, go ahead. It’s your right. Really, though, if you’d just hang in there, I’m sure whomever you’re mad at today will eventually say something tomorrow that voids whatever endorsement deal they’ve got going.